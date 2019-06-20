TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) and representatives of EVA Air failed to reach a consensus on the union's demands, the TFAU announced today that the EVA Air's flight attendants will go on strike, starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon (June 20).

The airline staff have demanded a management response to complaints about overtime, long working hours and pay, but two rounds of negotiations last month failed to provide the required results, according to the union.