Breaking News: Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants go on strike

Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendant strike officially starts today

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 14:52
Members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) and representatives of EVA Air failed to reach a consensus on the union's demands, the TFAU announced today that the EVA Air's flight attendants will go on strike, starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon (June 20).

The airline staff have demanded a management response to complaints about overtime, long working hours and pay, but two rounds of negotiations last month failed to provide the required results, according to the union.
