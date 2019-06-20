Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional

J VB C H PROM.
Bellinger LAD 72 259 59 93 .359
Yelich Mil 67 249 58 86 .345
Blackmon Col 57 254 51 86 .339
Dahl Col 64 237 46 80 .338
McNeil NYM 60 223 30 75 .336
Arenado Col 72 285 55 94 .330
Bell Pit 72 279 54 88 .315
Freeman Atl 74 292 58 92 .315
Rendon Was 59 217 52 67 .309
JTurner LAD 67 237 34 72 .304
Jonrones=
Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Carreras Producidas=
Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, San Luis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.
Pitcheo=
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gant, San Luis, 7-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.