Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 14:01

J VB C H PROM.

Bellinger LAD 72 259 59 93 .359

Yelich Mil 67 249 58 86 .345

Blackmon Col 57 254 51 86 .339

Dahl Col 64 237 46 80 .338

McNeil NYM 60 223 30 75 .336

Arenado Col 72 285 55 94 .330

Bell Pit 72 279 54 88 .315

Freeman Atl 74 292 58 92 .315

Rendon Was 59 217 52 67 .309

JTurner LAD 67 237 34 72 .304

Jonrones=

Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Carreras Producidas=

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, San Luis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitcheo=

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gant, San Luis, 7-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.