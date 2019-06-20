TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea announced on Wednesday (June 19) that it is providing 50,000 tons of rice to drought-stricken North Korea via the World Food Program (WFP), for the first time in nine years.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Ministry of Unification (MOU) said on Wednesday the South Korean government decided it couldn’t look the other way as North Korea’s people suffer from a famine. It announced South Korea is providing 50,000 tons of rice, which is 10 times more than the last food aid donation in 2010.

North Korea is currently experiencing the country’s most severe drought since 1917. MOU Minister Kim Yeon-chul said the country wants to provide the aid as rapidly as possible after discussing the issue with WFP. Additional provisions would be announced later, Kim added.