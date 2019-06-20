  1. Home
  2. World

South Korea to provide 50,000 tons of rice aid to North Korea

South Korea announces it is sending food aid to North Korea, which is facing a famine due to a severe drought

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 13:36
South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea announced on Wednesday (June 19) that it is providing 50,000 tons of rice to drought-stricken North Korea via the World Food Program (WFP), for the first time in nine years.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Ministry of Unification (MOU) said on Wednesday the South Korean government decided it couldn’t look the other way as North Korea’s people suffer from a famine. It announced South Korea is providing 50,000 tons of rice, which is 10 times more than the last food aid donation in 2010.

North Korea is currently experiencing the country’s most severe drought since 1917. MOU Minister Kim Yeon-chul said the country wants to provide the aid as rapidly as possible after discussing the issue with WFP. Additional provisions would be announced later, Kim added.
South Korea
North Korea
Ministry of Unification
WFP
food aid

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine Navy celebrates 121st anniversary with slew of new naval assets
Philippine Navy celebrates 121st anniversary with slew of new naval assets
2019/06/18 14:47
Taiwan and South Korea ink agreement on cinematic cooperation
Taiwan and South Korea ink agreement on cinematic cooperation
2019/05/30 11:14
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
2019/05/21 15:43
Eric Talmadge, AP's North Korea bureau chief, dead at 57
Eric Talmadge, AP's North Korea bureau chief, dead at 57
2019/05/18 10:16
US seizes North Korean ship amid tense moment in relations
US seizes North Korean ship amid tense moment in relations
2019/05/11 14:09