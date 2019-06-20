  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 12:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 71 256 56 91 .355
Yelich Mil 67 249 58 86 .345
Blackmon Col 57 254 51 86 .339
Dahl Col 64 237 46 80 .338
McNeil NYM 60 223 30 75 .336
Arenado Col 72 285 55 94 .330
Bell Pit 72 279 54 88 .315
Freeman Atl 74 292 58 92 .315
Rendon Was 59 217 52 67 .309
JTurner LAD 66 233 33 70 .300
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.