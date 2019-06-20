  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 11:06
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 010 000— 1 3 0
New York 600 000 60x—12 9 1

Snell, Poche (1), Pagan (3), Stanek (4), Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Drake (7), Roe (7), Robertson (8) and d'Arnaud; Sabathia, Holder (7), Cessa (8) and Sanchez, Romine. W_Sabathia 4-4. L_Snell 4-6. HRs_New York, Torres (16), Sanchez (21).

___

Baltimore 000 002 100—3 6 1
Oakland 000 031 40x—8 11 0

Yacabonis, Rogers (3), Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Bassitt, Buchter (6), Petit (6), Hendriks (7), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Bassitt 4-3. L_Rogers 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Phegley (9).

___

Kansas City 001 000 100—2 8 0
Seattle 400 301 00x—8 10 0

Keller, Flynn (5) and Gallagher; Gonzales, Gearrin (7), Bass (8), Elias (9) and Murphy. W_Gonzales 8-6. L_Keller 3-9. HRs_Seattle, Santana 2 (15), Vogelbach (18).

___

Los Angeles 030 400 211—11 16 0
Toronto 030 200 010— 6 6 3

Heaney, No.Ramirez (4), T.Cole (6), Bedrosian (7), Anderson (9) and Lucroy; Sanchez, Shafer (4), Law (7), Romano (7), Phelps (9) and Jansen. W_No.Ramirez 3-0. L_Sanchez 3-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (2), Trout 2 (22). Toronto, Tellez 2 (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 002 000—2 7 1
Cincinnati 010 000 002—3 11 0

G.Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_R.Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).

___

Detroit 205 000 000—7 11 0
Pittsburgh 012 023 00x—8 11 1

Zimmermann, Ni.Ramirez (5), Alcantara (6), Hardy (7) and J.Hicks; Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Ri.Rodriguez 2-3. L_Ni.Ramirez 3-2. Sv_Vazquez (17). HRs_Detroit, Castro (1), Dixon (8). Pittsburgh, Marte (11), Reynolds (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 100 000 001—2 6 1
Washington 100 101 03x—6 8 0

Eflin, E.Ramos (7), Irvin (8), E.Garcia (8) and J.T. Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Ja.Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (9). Washington, Dozier (12), Parra (4).

___

Milwaukee 102 010 300—7 9 0
San Diego 212 000 30x—8 13 1

Davies, Houser (3), Jeffress (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Pina; Strahm, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), G.Reyes (7), Perdomo (8), Stammen (8) and Mejia. W_G.Reyes 4-0. L_Jeffress 1-1. Sv_Stammen (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Grandal (16), Braun (12). San Diego, Reyes (20), Hosmer (11).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1
Washington 010 000 01x—2 4 0

Arrieta, Nicasio (7), Neshek (8) and Andrew Knapp; Scherzer, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 6-5. L_Arrieta 6-6. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Dozier (12), Robles (10).

___

New York 100 100 000—2 9 0
Atlanta 200 003 02x—7 9 0

Matz, Flexen (6), Nogosek (8), Zamora (8) and W.Ramos; Fried, Minter (7), Swarzak (7), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Fried 8-3. L_Matz 5-5. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (14), Freeman (21).