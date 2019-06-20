Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|3
|0
|New York
|600
|000
|60x—12
|9
|1
Snell, Poche (1), Pagan (3), Stanek (4), Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Drake (7), Roe (7), Robertson (8) and d'Arnaud; Sabathia, Holder (7), Cessa (8) and Sanchez, Romine. W_Sabathia 4-4. L_Snell 4-6. HRs_New York, Torres (16), Sanchez (21).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|100—3
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|031
|40x—8
|11
|0
Yacabonis, Rogers (3), Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Bassitt, Buchter (6), Petit (6), Hendriks (7), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Bassitt 4-3. L_Rogers 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Phegley (9).
___
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|100—2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|400
|301
|00x—8
|10
|0
Keller, Flynn (5) and Gallagher; Gonzales, Gearrin (7), Bass (8), Elias (9) and Murphy. W_Gonzales 8-6. L_Keller 3-9. HRs_Seattle, Santana 2 (15), Vogelbach (18).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_R.Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).
___
|Detroit
|205
|000
|000—7
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|023
|00x—8
|11
|1
Zimmermann, Ramirez (5), Alcantara (6), Hardy (7) and J.Hicks; Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Ri.Rodriguez 2-3. L_Ramirez 3-2. Sv_Vazquez (17). HRs_Detroit, Castro (1), Dixon (8). Pittsburgh, Marte (11), Reynolds (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|101
|03x—6
|8
|0
Eflin, E.Ramos (7), Irvin (8), E.Garcia (8) and J.T. Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Ja.Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (9). Washington, Dozier (12), Parra (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|102
|010
|300—7
|9
|0
|San Diego
|212
|000
|30x—8
|13
|1
Davies, Houser (3), Jeffress (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Pina; Strahm, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), G.Reyes (7), Perdomo (8), Stammen (8) and Mejia. W_G.Reyes 4-0. L_Jeffress 1-1. Sv_Stammen (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Grandal (16), Braun (12). San Diego, Reyes (20), Hosmer (11).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Washington
|010
|000
|01x—2
|4
|0
Arrieta, Nicasio (7), Neshek (8) and Andrew Knapp; Scherzer, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 6-5. L_Arrieta 6-6. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Dozier (12), Robles (10).
___
|New York
|100
|100
|000—2
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|003
|02x—7
|9
|0
Matz, Flexen (6), Nogosek (8), Zamora (8) and W.Ramos; Fried, Minter (7), Swarzak (7), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Fried 8-3. L_Matz 5-5. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (14), Freeman (21).