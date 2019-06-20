|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|71
|256
|56
|91
|.355
|Yelich Mil
|67
|249
|58
|86
|.345
|Blackmon Col
|56
|249
|51
|85
|.341
|Dahl Col
|63
|233
|44
|78
|.335
|McNeil NYM
|59
|219
|29
|73
|.333
|Arenado Col
|71
|281
|54
|92
|.327
|Bell Pit
|72
|279
|54
|88
|.315
|Freeman Atl
|74
|292
|58
|92
|.315
|Rendon Was
|59
|217
|52
|67
|.309
|JTurner LAD
|66
|233
|33
|70
|.300
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1; Marquez, Colorado, 7-3.