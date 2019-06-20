  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 10:21
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 71 256 56 91 .355
Yelich Mil 67 249 58 86 .345
Blackmon Col 56 249 51 85 .341
Dahl Col 63 233 44 78 .335
McNeil NYM 59 219 29 73 .333
Arenado Col 71 281 54 92 .327
Bell Pit 72 279 54 88 .315
Freeman Atl 73 288 56 90 .312
Rendon Was 59 217 52 67 .309
JTurner LAD 66 233 33 70 .300
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1; Marquez, Colorado, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3.