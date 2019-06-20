  1. Home
Orange heat warning issued for 9 counties, cities in Taiwan

9 counties, cities in Taiwan to see scorching temperatures over 36 degrees Celsius

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 10:27

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued an orange heat alert for nine counties and cities today where the mercury is expected to soar up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Warming caused by the subsidence of southwest winds will bring hot and sunny weather across Taiwan. The CWB has issued an orange heat warning for nine cities and counties this morning.

High temperatures above 36 degrees are likely in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung. The CWB website is flashing an orange heat alert for Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Hualien County.

Orange heat alerts are issued when the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days or the maximum daily temperature climbs to 38 degrees or higher in a single day. The CWB said that high temperatures may climb to 36 degrees by noon in the areas listed in the heat alert.

Because the ultraviolet index can easily reach excessive or dangerous levels across Taiwan today, people should avoid spending extended periods outdoors. People are also advised to apply sufficient sunscreen and to stay hydrated to avoid heatstroke.
