BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 09:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 69 282 45 92 .326
Brantley Hou 71 277 36 89 .321
LeMahieu NYY 68 279 49 88 .315
TiAnderson ChW 64 245 35 77 .314
Meadows TB 56 214 33 66 .308
Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304
Devers Bos 73 293 53 89 .304
Merrifield KC 74 309 52 93 .301
Pham TB 67 256 32 77 .301
Bogaerts Bos 72 277 56 83 .300
Home Runs

Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 54; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Kepler, Minnesota, 49; GSanchez, New York, 49; 2 tied at 48.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6; 5 tied at 7-3.