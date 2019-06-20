  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 09:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 1 .889
Chicago 5 2 .714 2
Washington 5 3 .625
Indiana 4 5 .444 4
Atlanta 2 5 .286 5
New York 3 6 .333 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 3 .571
Seattle 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 ½
Minnesota 4 5 .444 1
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Dallas 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 81, Los Angeles 52

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 88, Indiana 78

Chicago 91, New York 83

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.<