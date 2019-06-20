  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 07:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 010 000— 1 3 0
New York 600 000 60x—12 9 1

Snell, Poche (1), Pagan (3), Stanek (4), Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Drake (7), Roe (7), Robertson (8) and d'Arnaud; Sabathia, Holder (7), Cessa (8) and Sanchez, Romine. W_Sabathia 4-4. L_Snell 4-6. HRs_New York, Torres (16), Sanchez (21).

___

Baltimore 000 002 100—3 6 1
Oakland 000 031 40x—8 11 0

Yacabonis, Rogers (3), Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), Castro (7) and Sisco; Bassitt, Buchter (6), Petit (6), Hendriks (7), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Bassitt 4-3. L_Rogers 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Phegley (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 002 000—2 7 1
Cincinnati 010 000 002—3 11 0

Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 100 000 001—2 6 1
Washington 100 101 03x—6 8 0

Eflin, Ramos (7), Irvin (8), E.Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Ja.Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (9). Washington, Dozier (11), Parra (4).

___

Milwaukee 102 010 300—7 9 0
San Diego 212 000 30x—8 13 0

Davies, Houser (3), Jeffress (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Pina; Strahm, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), G.Reyes (7), Perdomo (8), Stammen (8) and Mejia. W_G.Reyes 4-0. L_Jeffress 1-1. Sv_Stammen (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Grandal (16), Braun (12). San Diego, Reyes (20), Hosmer (11).