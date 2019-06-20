|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|3½
|Boston
|40
|35
|.533
|7
|Toronto
|26
|47
|.356
|20
|Baltimore
|21
|53
|.284
|25½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|34
|.528
|10
|Chicago
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|Detroit
|26
|43
|.377
|20½
|Kansas City
|25
|48
|.342
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Texas
|39
|34
|.534
|8
|Oakland
|39
|36
|.520
|9
|Los Angeles
|37
|37
|.500
|10½
|Seattle
|31
|46
|.403
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 3
Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings
Oakland 16, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 9, Seattle 0
|Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 8, Baltimore 3
Kansas City at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.