OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as the Oakland Athletics beat Baltimore 8-3 Wednesday, handing the Orioles their eighth straight loss.

Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A's complete a three-game sweep. Oakland won six of seven games against Baltimore this season.

Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander retired 16 of the first 18 batters he faced and didn't give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.

Villar had two hits overall. Renato Núñez added an RBI single for the Orioles.

A day after the A's set a season high with six home runs, Phegley homered against Josh Rogers (0-1) in the fifth after Piscotty doubled and Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet.

Piscotty doubled in Mark Canha in the sixth, and the A's scored four more in the seventh.

Bassitt cruised through the first five innings but immediately got into trouble following Villar's single in the sixth. Bassitt walked two of the next three and allowed an infield single to Núñez that drove in Villar. Reliever Ryan Buchter walked Rio Ruiz with the bases loaded to force in another run before Hanser Alberto struck out swinging against Yusmeiro Petit.

Jimmy Yacabonis allowed one hit in two innings as Baltimore's opener.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Trey Mancini left the game with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a 92 mph sinker from Bassitt in the first inning. Chris Davis entered as a pinch-runner and replaced Mancini at first base. . Dwight Smith Jr. (concussion) is expected to rejoin the team Thursday in Seattle. Smith has been on the injured list since June 7.

Athletics: Sean Manaea will throw a 60-pitch simulated game in Arizona on Thursday and could begin a rehab assignment shortly after that.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-8, 4.44 ERA) has lost his last two starts entering Thursday's game in Seattle. Bundy has made it past six innings twice in 14 starts this season.

Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-2, 2.85) takes a career-high five-game winning streak into Thursday's start against Tampa Bay. The right-hander has faced the Rays once previously, as a reliever last season.

