Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|3
|0
|New York
|600
|000
|60x—12
|9
|1
Snell, Poche (1), Pagan (3), Stanek (4), Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Drake (7), Roe (7), Robertson (8) and d'Arnaud; Sabathia, Holder (7), Cessa (8) and Sanchez, Romine. W_Sabathia 4-4. L_Snell 4-6. HRs_New York, Torres (16), Sanchez (21).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|101
|03x—6
|8
|0
Eflin, Ramos (7), Irvin (8), Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (9). Washington, Dozier (11), Parra (4).