Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|101
|03x—6
|8
|0
Eflin, Ramos (7), Irvin (8), Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (9). Washington, Dozier (11), Parra (4).