Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 03:58
INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 002 000—2 7 1
Cincinnati 010 000 002—3 11 0

Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Stubbs; Mahle, Bowman (8) and Casali. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Osuna 3-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (11). Cincinnati, Puig (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 100 000 001—2 6 1
Washington 100 101 03x—6 8 0

Eflin, Ramos (7), Irvin (8), Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Corbin, Rainey (8), Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 6-5. L_Eflin 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (8). Washington, Dozier (10), Parra (3).