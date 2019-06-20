BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after the Cricket World Cup group game between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston (match reduced to 49 overs each side):

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton de Kock b Boult 5

Hashim Amla b Santner 55

Faf du Plessis b Ferguson 23

Aiden Markram c Munro b de Grandhomme 38

Rassie van der Dussen not out 67

David Miller c Boult b Ferguson 36

Andile Phehlukwayo c Williamson b Ferguson 0

Chris Morris not out 6

Extras: (7lb, 4w) 11

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 241

Overs: 49.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-59, 3-111, 4-136, 5-208, 6-218

Did not bat: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

Bowling: Matt Henry 10-2-34-0, Trent Boult 10-0-63-1 (1w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-59-3 (3w), Colin de Grandhomme 10-0-33-1, Mitchell Santner 9-0-45-1.

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill hit wicket b Phehlukwayo 35

Colin Munro c & b Rabada 9

Kane Williamson not out 106

Ross Taylor c de Kock b Morris 1

Tom Latham c de Kock b Morris 1

Jimmy Neesham c Amla b Morris 23

Colin de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Ngidi 60

Mitchell Santner not out 2

Extras: (1lb, 6w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 245

Overs: 48.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-72, 3-74, 4-80, 5-137, 6-228

Did not bat: Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-42-1 (1w), Lungi Ngidi 10-1-47-1 (2w), Chris Morris 10-0-49-3, Andile Phehlukwayo 8.3-0-73-1 (3w, 1nb), Imran Tahir 10-0-33-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand by four wickets.

Umpires: Nigel Llong and Ian Gould, England.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.