New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|97.95
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|94.45
|97.45
|94.35
|96.25
|Up
|1.95
|Sep
|101.50
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|96.60
|98.45
|96.25
|97.95
|Up
|1.35
|Dec
|100.25
|102.00
|99.95
|101.50
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|103.80
|105.45
|103.45
|104.95
|Up
|1.15
|May
|105.85
|107.45
|105.60
|107.05
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|107.80
|109.30
|107.60
|108.90
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|109.80
|111.15
|109.60
|110.75
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|112.70
|114.00
|112.70
|113.70
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|115.75
|116.65
|115.75
|116.60
|Up
|1.10
|May
|118.35
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|119.90
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|121.20
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|123.30
|Up
|1.15
|Mar
|125.35
|Up
|1.15
|May
|126.75
|Up
|1.15