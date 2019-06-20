  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 97.95 Up 1.35
Jul 94.45 97.45 94.35 96.25 Up 1.95
Sep 101.50 Up 1.25
Sep 96.60 98.45 96.25 97.95 Up 1.35
Dec 100.25 102.00 99.95 101.50 Up 1.25
Mar 103.80 105.45 103.45 104.95 Up 1.15
May 105.85 107.45 105.60 107.05 Up 1.10
Jul 107.80 109.30 107.60 108.90 Up 1.05
Sep 109.80 111.15 109.60 110.75 Up 1.05
Dec 112.70 114.00 112.70 113.70 Up 1.10
Mar 115.75 116.65 115.75 116.60 Up 1.10
May 118.35 Up 1.15
Jul 119.90 Up 1.15
Sep 121.20 Up 1.15
Dec 123.30 Up 1.15
Mar 125.35 Up 1.15
May 126.75 Up 1.15