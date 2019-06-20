  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 269.15 269.15 267.90 268.45 Down 2.25
Jul 270.60 270.90 267.35 268.05 Down 2.25
Aug 270.35 270.75 267.55 268.05 Down 2.20
Sep 270.50 270.85 267.45 268.05 Down 2.20
Oct 269.45 269.85 268.25 268.25 Down 2.05
Nov 270.20 270.80 268.25 268.25 Down 2.10
Dec 270.50 270.60 267.45 268.05 Down 2.05
Jan 269.60 269.70 268.30 268.30 Down 2.10
Feb 270.15 270.15 268.40 268.40 Down 2.10
Mar 270.45 270.50 267.90 268.00 Down 2.00
Apr 268.45 Down 1.95
May 269.65 269.65 268.50 268.50 Down 1.85
Jun 268.95 Down 1.80
Jul 269.65 270.00 269.10 269.10 Down 1.80
Aug 269.65 Down 1.75
Sep 269.90 Down 1.75
Oct 270.45 Down 1.75
Nov 270.80 Down 1.75
Dec 270.85 Down 1.70
Jan 271.30 Down 1.70
Feb 271.55 Down 1.70
Mar 271.70 Down 1.60
Apr 271.75 Down 1.60
May 271.95 Down 1.60
Jul 272.35 Down 1.60
Sep 272.70 Down 1.60
Dec 273.10 Down 1.60
Mar 273.40 Down 1.60
May 273.45 Down 1.60
Jul 273.50 Down 1.60
Sep 273.55 Down 1.60
Dec 273.60 Down 1.60
Mar 273.65 Down 1.60
May 273.70 Down 1.60
Jul 273.75 Down 1.60
Sep 273.80 Down 1.60
Dec 273.85 Down 1.60
Mar 273.90 Down 1.60
May 273.95 Down 1.60