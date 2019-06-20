New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|269.15
|269.15
|267.90
|268.45 Down 2.25
|Jul
|270.60
|270.90
|267.35
|268.05 Down 2.25
|Aug
|270.35
|270.75
|267.55
|268.05 Down 2.20
|Sep
|270.50
|270.85
|267.45
|268.05 Down 2.20
|Oct
|269.45
|269.85
|268.25
|268.25 Down 2.05
|Nov
|270.20
|270.80
|268.25
|268.25 Down 2.10
|Dec
|270.50
|270.60
|267.45
|268.05 Down 2.05
|Jan
|269.60
|269.70
|268.30
|268.30 Down 2.10
|Feb
|270.15
|270.15
|268.40
|268.40 Down 2.10
|Mar
|270.45
|270.50
|267.90
|268.00 Down 2.00
|Apr
|268.45 Down 1.95
|May
|269.65
|269.65
|268.50
|268.50 Down 1.85
|Jun
|268.95 Down 1.80
|Jul
|269.65
|270.00
|269.10
|269.10 Down 1.80
|Aug
|269.65 Down 1.75
|Sep
|269.90 Down 1.75
|Oct
|270.45 Down 1.75
|Nov
|270.80 Down 1.75
|Dec
|270.85 Down 1.70
|Jan
|271.30 Down 1.70
|Feb
|271.55 Down 1.70
|Mar
|271.70 Down 1.60
|Apr
|271.75 Down 1.60
|May
|271.95 Down 1.60
|Jul
|272.35 Down 1.60
|Sep
|272.70 Down 1.60
|Dec
|273.10 Down 1.60
|Mar
|273.40 Down 1.60
|May
|273.45 Down 1.60
|Jul
|273.50 Down 1.60
|Sep
|273.55 Down 1.60
|Dec
|273.60 Down 1.60
|Mar
|273.65 Down 1.60
|May
|273.70 Down 1.60
|Jul
|273.75 Down 1.60
|Sep
|273.80 Down 1.60
|Dec
|273.85 Down 1.60
|Mar
|273.90 Down 1.60
|May
|273.95 Down 1.60