BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2513 Up 13 Jul 2535 2538 2535 2538 Up 9 Sep 2530 Up 14 Sep 2495 2528 2484 2513 Up 13 Dec 2510 2544 2501 2530 Up 14 Mar 2507 2538 2498 2527 Up 17 May 2510 2538 2501 2526 Up 17 Jul 2512 2538 2512 2528 Up 18 Sep 2530 2541 2522 2532 Up 16 Dec 2535 2547 2528 2537 Up 16 Mar 2535 2547 2535 2538 Up 16 May 2532 2538 2532 2537 Up 15