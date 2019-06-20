BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2513
|Up
|13
|Jul
|2535
|2538
|2535
|2538
|Up
|9
|Sep
|2530
|Up
|14
|Sep
|2495
|2528
|2484
|2513
|Up
|13
|Dec
|2510
|2544
|2501
|2530
|Up
|14
|Mar
|2507
|2538
|2498
|2527
|Up
|17
|May
|2510
|2538
|2501
|2526
|Up
|17
|Jul
|2512
|2538
|2512
|2528
|Up
|18
|Sep
|2530
|2541
|2522
|2532
|Up
|16
|Dec
|2535
|2547
|2528
|2537
|Up
|16
|Mar
|2535
|2547
|2535
|2538
|Up
|16
|May
|2532
|2538
|2532
|2537
|Up
|15