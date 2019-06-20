  1. Home
Brazil's Moro says 'nothing to hide' about leaked messages

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 02:52
Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro listens to a question during his testimony before a senate commission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19,

A giant cutout balloon of Superman, superimposed with the face of Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro, towers over pedestrians outside the National

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro testifies before a senate commission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Press reports have accused

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro throws his hands up as he arrives to testify before a senate commission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro says there is nothing improper about alleged conversations he had with prosecutors when he was a crusading anti-corruption judge.

Moro voluntarily attended a Senate hearing Wednesday and said: "There is nothing to hide. Sensationalism is being created around the news."

The online news site The Intercept has published leaked documents and text messages it says show the judge offering guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The conviction helped block da Silva from seeking the presidency again in October's election.

Moro also said that a "criminal group" was aiming to "invalidate convictions for corruption and money laundering, hinder investigations that can reach powerful people or simply attack Brazilian institutions."