RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro says there is nothing improper about alleged conversations he had with prosecutors when he was a crusading anti-corruption judge.

Moro voluntarily attended a Senate hearing Wednesday and said: "There is nothing to hide. Sensationalism is being created around the news."

The online news site The Intercept has published leaked documents and text messages it says show the judge offering guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The conviction helped block da Silva from seeking the presidency again in October's election.

Moro also said that a "criminal group" was aiming to "invalidate convictions for corruption and money laundering, hinder investigations that can reach powerful people or simply attack Brazilian institutions."