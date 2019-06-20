Taiwan and Poland sign judicial agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan and Poland signed a judicial agreement on criminal matters in Taipei on Monday (June 17), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA announced on Wednesday (June 19) that Poland became the first European country to sign such an agreement with Taiwan. The pact provides a legal basis for judicial assistance, extradition and transfer of criminals, prosecution of crimes, information sharing, and other forms of legal cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Weber Shih (施文斌), Taiwan’s representative to Poland, and Maciej Gaca, Polish envoy to Taiwan at MOFA’s Taipei headquarters. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), and the Polish Deputy Justice Minister Lukasz Piebiak were there as witnesses.

According to MOFA, Poland is one of Taiwan’s major trade partners in central Europe and the country’s economy has been growing rapidly in recent years.

With stronger trade ties and exchanges in agriculture, science and higher education between Taiwan and Poland, the agreement of legal cooperation on criminal matters will further improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.