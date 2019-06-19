TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a hiatus of 10 years, Taiwan’s food giant I-Mei Foods (義美食品) is once again taking part in the four-day Taipei International Food Show, from Wednesday (June 19) to Saturday (June 22).

Together with I-Mei Macrobiotics (義美生機) and I-Mei Biomedicine (義美生醫), this is the first time I-Mei Foods has exhibited at the food show with three brands, said I-Mei Foods manager Kao Yu-ching (高宇慶).

I-Mei Biomedicine is a new brand that makes health supplements, such as probiotics, collagen, and clam essence drink. It has also developed its own raw ingredients for health foods and supplements, with the aim of becoming a supplier of ingredients for other health food brands in Taiwan, Kao said.

(Taiwan News photo)

As for I-Mei Macrobiotics, Kao said its forte is vacuum freeze-drying technology. Freeze-dried vegetables and fruits can both be sold as health foods and used as ingredients in processed foods to replace artificial colorings and flavorings, said Kao.

(Taiwan News photo)

He explained that nearly all the raw materials that I-Mei Foods and its brands use are sourced locally, with only a small proportion imported. I-Mei also makes its own production equipment to ensure the quality of the end products.

From June 19-22, I-Mei Foods, I-Mei Macrobiotics, and I-Mei Biomedicine will exhibit at Exhibition Hall 1, Taipei World Trade Center (Booth A0432).

I-Mei Macrobiotics and I-Mei Biomedicine will also participate in the Healthcare & Medical Cosmetology Expo at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, from July 25-28.

“We welcome biotechnology companies, commission agents, and all who are interested in our products and services to visit our booth (K508),” Kao said.