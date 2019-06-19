TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s military confirmed that Air Force Air Defense and Missile Command’s financial plan to spend NT$80 billion (about US$2.54 billion) in five years to develop an anti-radiation unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fleet has been approved by the country’s legislature, United Daily News (UDN) reported on Wednesday (June 19).

The homemade anti-radiation UAV can detect and attack radar emitters on enemy vessels or electromagnetic wave sources in their weapon systems, UDN said. Their flight range is said to be able to cover the radar stations along China’s southeastern coast.

The whole system, including the launchers, and the trucks on which launchers are mounted, will reportedly be displayed in this year's Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) in August.

The anti-radiation UAV developed by National Chung-Shann Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST) was exhibited in 2017 TADTE, and was compared to the Harpy anti-radiation weapon system and concern of copyright infringement was raised because they were said to be very similar. However, the NCSIST denied copying the Israeli system and insisted the institute developed each part of the UAV system by itself.

Reports said the military claimed that the cost of building an anti-radiation UAＶ is lower than that for the TC-2A anti-radiation missile or U.S.-made AGM-88A/B HARM anti-radiation missile. However, after the anti-radiation aircraft was completed, the cost for a UAＶ aircraft was almost NT$10 million, and Taiwan’s legislature questioned the higher-than-expected cost, the reports said.

However, the NCSIST said the reported cost was pure media speculation and varied greatly from the actual cost.

