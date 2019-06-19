Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has launched an enticing new accommodation package, Delightful Family Moments, that combines a stay in the city’s most luxurious and spacious rooms with access to Taipei’s popular KidsAwesome children’s Museum.

The hotel is ideally situated for family breaks in the heart of Taipei, placing guests within easy distance to Taipei's finest shopping, entertainment, dining, and historical areas, including Taipei 101 and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Before leaving the hotel, the whole family will enjoy the luxurious accommodation and cabana by the stunning aquamarine 20-metre temperature-controlled swimming pool. Passionate about pampering its little fans, the hotel team will ensure that little ones are well taken care of, with an array of offerings, including children’s menus and mini slippers, exclusive M.O. Panda stuffed toys, special bedding and delicious treats.

Little ones are guaranteed to enjoy a family trip to Taipei’s KidsAwesome Children’s Museum, the ideal place for families to have fun with an educational purpose. Children will be inspired by science and nature to explore, learn and create at 13 themed exhibitions with three major spaces including The Sky, The Forest and The Underground Cave.