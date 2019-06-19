TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Political veteran Chen Chao-yi (陳昭義) was sworn in as the new chairman of the state-owned Taiwan Sugar Corporation (TSC), in a reshuffle that some say is politically motivated.

Chen, with a doctorate in agricultural chemistry, has held various positions in public office, including stints at the Industrial Development Bureau and the Council for Economic Planning and Development. He served as chairperson of TSC between 2013 and 2016.

In his address, Chen said that Taiwan Sugar Corporation will strive to provide assistance to Taiwan businesses that relocate back home. One of the issues the company can help address is the shortage of land for businesses that plan to expand operations in Taiwan.

There has been speculation that the appointment to the state-owned company has involved political maneuvering.

Huang Yu-cheng (黃育徵), the outgoing chairperson, is seen as loyal to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). His removal has been interpreted by some critics as the result of Tsai’s inattention, since she has been so vigorously engaged in campaigning that she hasn’t been able to “look after members of her camp.”