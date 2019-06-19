TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chulalongkorn University (朱拉隆功大學) in Thailand has hosted a grand graduation ceremony, which is being described as a dreamy wedding ceremony.

The oldest and most prestigious university in Thailand even had royalty attending its graduation ceremony. Princess Sirindhorn (詩琳通) issued the certifications of degree.

Unlike graduations in Taiwan, when graduates wear gowns and take selfies, every single detail of the graduation ceremony at Chulalongkorn University was carefully thought out, from the photography, to the decorations. Many of the parents hired professional photographers to take pics of their kids.

The actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (茱蒂蒙·瓊查容蘇因), from the Thai film “Bad Genius” (模犯生) graduated from the Chulalongkorn University. In the movie and in real life she is an intelligent and gifted student.