TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Taiwanese entertainment troupe "Formosa Circus Art" will begin tour in Southeast Asia from June 25 to July 7.

According to CNA, a Taiwanese entertainment troupe will soon tour four cities in Indonesia and India to promote Taiwanese culture and closer bounds between Taiwan and the people of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday.



The troupe "Formosa Circus Art" (FOCA, 福爾摩沙馬戲團) will stage shows in Jakarta and Surabaya in Indonesia and in Chennai and New Delhi in India from June 25 to July 7, Deputy Foreign Minister Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) said at a press event to announce the tour, which is part of a ministry-founded cultural diplomacy project.



Established eight years ago, the troupe has since produced shows that highlight Taiwan's diverse culture, and has toured more than 50 cities and 20 countries around the world to showcase its unique Taiwanese style entertainment, Hsieh said.



The group, which has been dubbed Taiwan's "Cirque du Soleil," has made appearances at both the Avignon Festival in France and Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the United Kingdom.



It was chosen to represent the cultural diplomacy project because it embodies the hardworking Taiwanese spirit and has taken this unique spirit to the world stage, Hsieh said.

According to Hsieh, it features a combination of acrobatics with unique Hakka and indigenous song and dance performances to give audiences a taste of Taiwan's different cultures.