|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|69
|282
|45
|92
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|70
|273
|35
|86
|.315
|TiAnderson ChW
|64
|245
|35
|77
|.314
|Meadows TB
|55
|210
|33
|66
|.314
|LeMahieu NYY
|67
|275
|47
|86
|.313
|Merrifield KC
|73
|304
|52
|93
|.306
|Mancini Bal
|70
|276
|50
|84
|.304
|Devers Bos
|73
|293
|53
|89
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|72
|277
|56
|83
|.300
|Andrus Tex
|62
|258
|39
|77
|.298
|Home Runs
Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Kepler, Minnesota, 49; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 5 tied at 7-3.