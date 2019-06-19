TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As tensions ratchet up between Ottawa and Beijing, a Canadian warship patrolled through the waters of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday (June 18).

Taiwanese netizens on the online forum PTT first commented about the apparent transit of the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. The website Marine Traffic also tracked the warship as it passed through the Taiwan Strait from the South China Sea, before heading toward the East China Sea.

The ship is part of a detachment of Canadian warships dispatched for Operation NEON, a mission to ensure UN sanctions against North Korea are being enforced, reported Navy Recognition. The warship's passage from the South China Sea to the East China Sea via the Taiwan Strait is also a symbolic gesture to defy China's claim to exclusive ownership of all three bodies of water and ensure freedom of navigation in the region.

The ship's voyage also comes at a time when Canada and China have come to blows over the arrest of Huawei scion Meng Wanzhou and the subsequent retaliatory detentions of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. News broke last Wednesday (June 12) that Beijing snubbed an attempt by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reach out to China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang to intervene on behalf of the detained Canadians, reported CBC.

Meanwhile, news broke on Tuesday that China has blocked pork imports from a third Canadian company, as the communist country seeks to pressure Canada to release Meng.