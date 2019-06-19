TFTC looks at competition law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The conference “Challenges of Competition Law Enforcement in Digital Era” (CCLEDE), featuring 15 delegations from abroad, got underway at Taipei Grand Hotel on Tuesday (June 18) and ends Wednesday (June 19).

Part of the international conference, Taiwan Competition Policies and Competition Law 2019 (TCPCL) (2019台灣競爭政策及競爭法國際研討會), hosted by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (TFTC) (公平交易委員會) and featuring 200 guests, it is discussing the challenges of competition law and enforcement in the digital era.

Chairwoman Huang Mei-in (黃美瑛) said new business norms have been generated in the digital era, including cloud computing, big data applications, and Internet of Things (IoT), which have changed people’s lives and behaviors. “The new forms of business have an impact on the global economy and affect culture and social relations worldwide,” Huang said.

She also pointed out that TFTC has built a team, Digital Economy Competition Policy (數位經濟競爭政策), to research the issues internationally, and which has been operating for a year.