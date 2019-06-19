TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) from the Philippines has its sights set on the Taipei International Food Show (TIFS) from Wednesday (June 19) to Saturday (June 22).

The 29th Taipei International Food Show showcases 34 countries’ pavilions, gathering 1,628 food companies. It is being held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC).

As the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) export promotion arm, CITEM will manage the Philippine delegation this year. The Philippine Pavilion will be located on the ground floor of TWTC Hall 1.

The Taipei International Food Show, often referred to as Food Taipei, will also feature four other food-related shows, namely Foodtech & Pharmatech Taipei, Taipei Pack, Taiwan HORECA and Halal Taiwan.

According to CITEM, the Philippine delegation will bring both returning and first-time exhibitors to Taiwan and the theme this year is “FoodPhilippines.” The goal is to highlight the natural and healthy food products of the Philippines while putting a special focus on the country’s premium tropical fruits, coconut products, natural sauces, condiments, ready-to-eat processed foods and beverages.

CITEM said last year’s Philippine participation in Food Taipei generated US$25.83 million (NT$810 million) in sales from 18 participants. For the 2019 edition, DTI-CITEM is planning to reach a sales target of US$26 million, and increase the number of business inquiries.

For more information, please visit the official website.