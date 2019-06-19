  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/19 13:11
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 70 251 55 89 .355
Blackmon Col 56 249 51 85 .341
Yelich Mil 66 244 56 83 .340
Dahl Col 63 233 44 78 .335
McNeil NYM 59 219 29 73 .333
Arenado Col 71 281 54 92 .327
Rendon Was 57 209 52 67 .321
Bell Pit 71 276 53 88 .319
Freeman Atl 73 288 56 90 .312
JTurner LAD 65 229 33 69 .301
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Marquez, Colorado, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.