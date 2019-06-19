BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/19 12:33
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 1 .889
Chicago 4 2 .667
Washington 5 3 .625
Indiana 4 4 .500
New York 3 5 .375
Atlanta 1 5 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 3 .571
Seattle 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 ½
Minnesota 4 5 .444 1
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Dallas 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 81, Los Angeles 52

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.<