BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|.167
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Dallas
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 81, Los Angeles 52
|Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.<