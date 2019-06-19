TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Skytrax, the UK's leading aviation service research agency, today listed Taiwan's EVA Air as being the No. 1 cleanest airline in the world, No. 1 for catering in economy class, and the 6th best airline overall.

Skytrax has listed EVA Air as having the cleanest cabins of any airline in the world. In its list titled "World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness 2019," Skytrax gave EVA Air top marks based on "cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels' and washrooms."

Following EVA Air, the top five were dominated by East Asian airlines, including Japan Airlines (2nd), ANA All Nippon Airways (3rd), Singapore Airlines (4th), and Asiana Airlines (5th). At 7th place, Swiss International Air Lines was the first European carrier to make the list, followed by Cathay Pacific Airways (8th), Qatar Airways (9th), and Lufthansa (10th), rounding out the top 10.

Top 10 cleanest airlines in the world:

1. EVA Air

2. Japan Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. Asiana Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. Swiss International Air Lines

8. Cathay Pacific Airways

9. Qatar Airways

10. Lufthansa

Also, in its list titled the "World's Best 100 Airlines for 2019," which is based on votes from customers around the world, EVA Air was ranked 6th, a slight drop from its 5th place ranking last year. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways grabbed the top spot back from Singapore Airlines, which had to settle for 2nd place.

In 3rd place was ANA All Nippon Airways, followed by Cathay Pacific Airways, and Emirates, rounding out the top five. Trailing EVA Air at 7th place was Hainan Airlines, followed by Qantas Airways, Lufthansa, and Thai Airways, rounding out the top 10.

Top 10 airlines in the world:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Cathay Pacific Airways

5. Emirates

6. EVA Air

7. Hainan Airlines

8. Qantas Airways

9. Lufthansa

10. Thai Airways

To top it all off, Skytrax also ranked EVA Air as having the best airline catering for economy class.

These rankings could be in jeopardy as EVA Air's flight attendants may go on strike tomorrow (June 20) if the airline does not meet their demands.