  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/19 11:46
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 68 274 45 91 .332
Brantley Hou 70 273 35 86 .315
TiAnderson ChW 64 245 35 77 .314
Meadows TB 55 210 33 66 .314
LeMahieu NYY 67 275 47 86 .313
Mancini Bal 69 272 50 84 .309
Devers Bos 72 285 52 86 .302
Martinez Bos 64 249 42 75 .301
Bogaerts Bos 71 269 56 81 .301
Merrifield KC 72 300 49 90 .300
Home Runs

Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 19; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; 3 tied at 46.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 5 tied at 7-3.