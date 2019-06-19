  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/19 10:53
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 68 274 45 91 .332
TiAnderson ChW 63 241 35 76 .315
Brantley Hou 70 273 35 86 .315
Meadows TB 55 210 33 66 .314
LeMahieu NYY 66 270 45 84 .311
Mancini Bal 69 272 50 84 .309
Lindor Cle 52 208 34 63 .303
Andrus Tex 61 255 39 77 .302
Devers Bos 72 285 52 86 .302
Martinez Bos 64 249 42 75 .301
Home Runs

Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 19; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; 2 tied at 46.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 4 tied at 7-3.