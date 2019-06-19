|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|.597
|1½
|Boston
|40
|34
|.541
|5½
|Toronto
|26
|47
|.356
|19
|Baltimore
|21
|51
|.292
|23½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|34
|.521
|10
|Chicago
|34
|36
|.486
|12½
|Detroit
|25
|43
|.368
|20½
|Kansas City
|24
|48
|.333
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|Texas
|39
|33
|.542
|8½
|Oakland
|37
|36
|.507
|11
|Los Angeles
|37
|37
|.500
|11½
|Seattle
|31
|45
|.408
|18½
___
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.