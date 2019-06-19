WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals were rained out after a nearly two-hour delay on Tuesday, the teams' second washout in two nights.

The game will be made up on Sept. 24 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. Monday's game was already rescheduled as the front end of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Neither team immediately finalized its pitching plans for Wednesday, which will now feature the first two games of a three-game series.

