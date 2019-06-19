ATLANTA (AP) — The slumping New York Mets have placed pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia went on the IL Tuesday with a bone spur in his right shoulder, one day after giving up three runs while recording only one out in a 12-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Gagnon followed Familia to the mound and didn't fare much better, surrendering four runs on five hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Gagnon departed for the minors with a 7.65 ERA in 15 games. Familia has a 7.81 ERA in 29 appearances out of New York's dismal bullpen.

The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A and recalled lefty Daniel Zamora from Syracuse. The moves were announced before the second of three games against the first-place Braves.

