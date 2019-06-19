SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on San Francisco's effort to ban sales of electronic cigarettes in the city (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

San Francisco supervisors have voted unanimously to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes.

Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to stop the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes until the Food and Drug Administration completes a review of the effects of e-cigarettes on public health.

They also supported a ban on manufacturing e-cigarettes on city property as they move to crack down on teen vaping.

Supervisor Shamann Walton says there was a battle against tobacco in the 1990s, and "now we see its new form in e-cigarettes."

Walton introduced the measures, and they will require another vote before becoming law.

Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among young people in the country. Last year, 1 in 5 U.S. high school students reported vaping in the previous month, according to a government survey.