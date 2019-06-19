NEW YORK (AP) — The two top winter sports crowned their champions as summer neared, separated by exactly 10 million viewers.

The Toronto Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors in a sixth game that the Nielsen company said was watched by 18.76 million viewers in the United States. The final two games of the series boosted the ratings, which had been poor in the first four.

Nielsen says 8.76 million people watched the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Finals, where the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins.

ABC won the week's ratings championship thanks to the NBA and a few game shows of its own.