Noventi Open Results

|Tuesday
|Gerry Weber Stadion
|Halle, Germany
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Guido Pella (8), Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.
Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (10), 6-0.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 7-5.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Mats Moraing, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-4.
|Doubles
|First Round
Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (3), Croatia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 6-3, 6-3.
David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-3.
Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan, India, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Dustin Brown and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 6-4, 7-5.