  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Women's World Cup Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/06/19 04:57
BC-SOC--Women's World Cup Glance
2019 Women's World Cup
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
GROUP STAGE
GROUP A
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-France 3 0 0 7 1 9
ak-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6
Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3
South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Friday, June 7
At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12
At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

GROUP B
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9
ak-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4
China 1 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Saturday, June 8
At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
At Le Havre, France

Spain 0, China 0, tie

At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

GROUP C
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Italy 2 1 0 7 2 6
ak-Australia 2 1 0 8 5 6
Brazil 2 1 0 6 3 6
Jamaica 0 3 0 1 12 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
At Valenciennes, France

Brazil 1, Italy 0

At Grenoble, France

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

GROUP D
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-England 2 0 0 3 1 6
ak-Japan 1 0 1 2 1 4
Argentina 0 1 1 0 1 1
Scotland 0 2 0 2 4 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
At Paris

Japan 0, Argentina 0, tie

Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
At Paris

Scotland vs. Argentina, 1900 GMT

At Nice, France

Japan vs. England, 1900 GMT

GROUP E
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Netherlands 2 0 0 4 1 6
ak-Canada 2 0 0 3 0 6
Cameroon 0 2 0 1 4 0
New Zealand 0 2 0 0 3 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France

Netherlands vs. Canada, 1600 GMT

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 1600 GMT

GROUP F
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6
ak-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6
Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0
Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 1900 GMT

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. Chile, 1900 GMT

ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 1530 GMT

At Nice, France

Norway vs. Australia, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France

Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 1530 GMT

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 24
At Reims, France

Spain vs. Group F winner, 1600 GMT

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France

Italy vs. Group A, B or F third place, 1600 GMT

At Rennes, France

Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINAL
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 28
At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 1300 GMT

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 1630 GMT

SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 1900 GMT

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 1500 GMT

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 1500 GMT