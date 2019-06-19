INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the allegations of groping made against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Indiana attorney general's office says it will vigorously defend him against a federal lawsuit by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party last year.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges sexual harassment by Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill on a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar. Hill has denied wrongdoing and rebuffed calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to resign.

Hill's office says four previous reviews of the allegations have all concluded without any recommendations for further action.

A special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against him, but he faces an October hearing on professional misconduct allegations that seek sanctions by the state Supreme Court, which could include up to disbarment as an attorney.

