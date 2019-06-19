BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are postponing the start of membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia despite warnings a delay could undermine reform efforts and stability in the Balkans region.

European affairs ministers said Tuesday they "will revert to the issue with a view to reaching a clear and substantive decision as soon as possible and no later than October 2019."

The statement didn't include a reason for the deferral, though France has insisted the EU itself should be reformed before more countries join.

The EU's executive commission last month recommended inviting Albania and North Macedonia to open negotiations.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned that failing to start the talks soon could "undermine stability and seriously discourage further reforms."