TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new set of commemorative “Modern Taiwanese Paintings Postage Stamps” (issue of 2018) from Chunghwa Post will go on sale from Friday (June 21).

Celebrating the works and achievements of Taiwan artists, the stamps will feature two paintings from the Taipei Fine Arts Museum and two from the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts.

The four paintings are “Festival on South Street” by Kuo Hsueh-hu (郭雪湖), created in the 1930s; “Guitar” by Chang Yi-hsiung (張義雄), painted in 1956; “Studio” by Hsiao Ju-sung (蕭如松), 1969; and “Ferry of the Egret” by Chen Yung-sen (陳永森), 1984.

"Festival on South Street" by Kuo Hsueh-hu (1930s)

"Guitar" by Chang Yi-hsiung (1956)

"Studio" by Hsiao Ju-sung (1969)

"Ferry of the Egret" by Chen Yung-sen (1984)

The stamps will go on sale Friday (June 21). Available in post offices and at Chunghwa Post’s online shop: https://stamp.post.gov.tw/post/stamp_mall/eng/index.jsp?rnd=-610796575