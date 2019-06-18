TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Public officials in some parts of Albania aren't cooperating with the election workers assigned to prepare for local elections at the end of the month.

The apparent disruption in regional districts governed by opposition parties are part of a political crisis within the national government.

The Albanian Interior Ministry says regional officials in Shkodra tried to prevent election personnel from entering their offices on Monday.

Civilian supporters of the opposition stormed the Tropoja election authority office in northeastern Albania on Tuesday.

President Ilir Meta tried to cancel Albania's June 30 municipal elections, saying they would be "undemocratic" without opposition participation. Center-right opposition parties are boycotting the vote after months of demanding an early national election.

The Socialist-led government said the president exceeded his constitutional authority and is trying to oust Meta.