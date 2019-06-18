TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In his weekly column for Storm Media on Monday (June 17), commentator and entrepreneur Sun Ching-yu (孫慶餘) has questioned the legitimacy of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) victory in the presidential primary race.

“With less resources and support from party members, William Lai (賴清德) fought a lonely battle,” Sun wrote. “It’s unbelievable that Tsai could beat Lai by 8.2 percent in the polls.”

He added that Tsai was behind Lai in almost every public opinion poll before the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary. Citing news reports and the opinion of analysts, Sun questioned the polling results and called Tsai’s victory a “miracle.”

According to Sun, some DPP members bluntly attributed Tsai’s victory to the China-U.S. trade war, the anti-extradition law protests in Hong Kong, and the activities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

“The Kuomintang (KMT) camp is happy about the DPP’s presidential primary result,” Sun said, “because Tsai will be a weaker opponent than Lai.”

Despite her “miraculous” triumph in the presidential primary race, the odds of Tsai defeating her opponents in the 2020 presidential election are worrisome to many DPP supporters, Sun concluded.